Download Ubuntu Desktop
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Download the latest LTS version of Ubuntu, for desktop PCs and laptops. LTS stands for long-term support — which means five years, until April 2025, of free security and maintenance updates, guaranteed.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release notes
Recommended system requirements:
- 2 GHz dual core processor or better
- 4 GB system memory
- 25 GB of free hard drive space
- Either a DVD drive or a USB port for the installer media
- Internet access is helpful
For other versions of Ubuntu Desktop including torrents, the network installer, a list of local mirrors, and past releases see our alternative downloads.
Easy ways to switch to Ubuntu
If you’re already running Ubuntu, you can upgrade in a few clicks from Software Updater.
If you’re using Windows 10 or any computer with a 64-bit processor, we recommend the 64-bit download.
Most Macs with Intel processors will work with either 64-bit or Mac images. If the 64-bit image doesn't work, try the Mac image.
Spin up Ubuntu VMs on Linux, Mac or Windows
With Multipass you can download, configure, and control Ubuntu Server virtual machines with latest updates preinstalled. Set up a mini-cloud on your Linux, Windows, or macOS system.