With a bootable Ubuntu USB stick, you can:

Install or upgrade Ubuntu

Test out the Ubuntu desktop experience without touching your PC configuration

Boot into Ubuntu on a borrowed machine or from an internet cafe

Use tools installed by default on the USB stick to repair or fix a broken configuration

Creating a bootable Ubuntu USB stick is very simple, especially from Ubuntu itself, and we’re going to cover the process in the next few steps.

Alternatively, we also have tutorials to help you create a bootable USB stick from both Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS.